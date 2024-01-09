boohoo group (LON:BOO) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $36.33

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 36.33 ($0.46) and traded as low as GBX 34.85 ($0.44). boohoo group shares last traded at GBX 35.63 ($0.45), with a volume of 3,572,869 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 55 ($0.70) to GBX 45 ($0.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of boohoo group to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 47 ($0.60) to GBX 18.50 ($0.24) in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 42.39 ($0.54).

The company has a market cap of £445.77 million, a P/E ratio of -509.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 36.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 34.68.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

