Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Booking by 98,894.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,895,257,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718,899 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,124,887,000 after buying an additional 28,310 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,068,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Booking by 29.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 348,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,787,000 after acquiring an additional 80,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 346,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,967,000 after acquiring an additional 12,941 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $86,237.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Up 1.6 %

BKNG opened at $3,462.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,247.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,073.20. The firm has a market cap of $120.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,179.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3,580.62.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $53.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. DA Davidson raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,492.15.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

