Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 24 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $927.94 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $767.27 and a 1-year high of $1,005.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $963.57 and a 200 day moving average of $944.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total value of $4,773,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,590.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $940.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,020.27.

View Our Latest Report on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.