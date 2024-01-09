Brighton Jones LLC Sells 421 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $192.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $194.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.86 and a 200-day moving average of $171.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TRV

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.