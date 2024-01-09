Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $19,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,766,000 after buying an additional 2,048,184 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,907 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 34.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,712,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,559,000 after purchasing an additional 943,718 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,122,000 after purchasing an additional 554,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 973,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,703,000 after purchasing an additional 243,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of BR opened at $200.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.97 and a 52 week high of $207.29.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 42.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BR

Insider Activity

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $3,647,441.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,221.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $775,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,084.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $3,647,441.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,221.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,909 shares of company stock valued at $8,003,375. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.