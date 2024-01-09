Brokerages Set Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Price Target at $5.33

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AFMD shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Affimed in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a report on Monday, September 25th.

Shares of Affimed stock opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50. Affimed has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.35. The stock has a market cap of $98.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.06.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Affimed had a negative net margin of 638.68% and a negative return on equity of 104.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,207,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 24,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,523,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 144,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 345.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,109,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,580 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,057,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 67,313 shares in the last quarter. 30.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

