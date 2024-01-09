Brokerages Set Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target at $63.65

Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.65.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BRZE shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Braze from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

In other Braze news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $68,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,023.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 3,332 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $160,635.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,028.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $68,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,023.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 246,534 shares of company stock valued at $12,454,271 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Braze by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Braze by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its stake in Braze by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 33,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Braze by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,266,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,099,000 after buying an additional 228,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Braze by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 407,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,029,000 after buying an additional 21,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Braze stock opened at $48.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.67. Braze has a 12 month low of $25.34 and a 12 month high of $58.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Braze had a negative net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $124.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Braze’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

