Brokerages Set CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Target Price at $22.64

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.64.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBAY. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 11,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $243,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $322,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,297,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 11,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $243,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 151,779 shares of company stock worth $2,912,706 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY opened at $23.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.59. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 22.76, a current ratio of 22.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CymaBay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $25.33.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

