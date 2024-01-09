Brokerages Set UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) PT at $177.00

Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $172.50.

UNF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of UniFirst from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

In other UniFirst news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 6,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.26, for a total transaction of $1,044,112.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,054.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 2.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 15.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 62.1% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 36,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 14,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 24.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNF opened at $165.62 on Tuesday. UniFirst has a twelve month low of $150.50 and a twelve month high of $205.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.80.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $593.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that UniFirst will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.11%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

