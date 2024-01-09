Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,048 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.61% of CTO Realty Growth worth $5,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,949,000 after buying an additional 929,193 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 173.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,504,000 after buying an additional 490,827 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 943,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,283,000 after buying an additional 469,774 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,285,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after buying an additional 291,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised CTO Realty Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Jonestrading reduced their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NYSE CTO opened at $17.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $391.63 million, a PE ratio of -40.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average is $16.92. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -353.48%.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

