Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 2,201 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $8,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCHP. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 2.0 %

MCHP opened at $85.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.439 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 38.68%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.