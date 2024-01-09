Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 2,292 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,411 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV opened at $76.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.17 and a 200-day moving average of $75.61.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

