Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.71.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $192.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.19.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

