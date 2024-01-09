Brown Advisory Inc. Has $5.06 Million Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 97,096.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,834,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,239,449,000 after purchasing an additional 13,819,773 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $509,944,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in AMETEK by 643.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,558 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 39,681.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,678,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,651 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.22.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE AME opened at $161.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.52 and a 12 month high of $165.52.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.12%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Featured Stories

