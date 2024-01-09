Brown Advisory Inc. Has $5.27 Million Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.06% of Five Below worth $5,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Five Below by 2,513.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $801,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743,768 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,794,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 83.6% during the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,143,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $219,947,000 after acquiring an additional 520,724 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after acquiring an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,233,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,028,514,000 after acquiring an additional 353,370 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Stock Performance

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $192.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.57 and a fifty-two week high of $220.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $736.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Five Below from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.89.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

