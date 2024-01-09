Brown Advisory Inc. Has $5.89 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $5,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth about $799,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth about $37,672,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth about $1,548,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth about $1,483,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth about $748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.
Brookfield Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BN opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,297.23 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.05.
Brookfield Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -933.02%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $6,783,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,742,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,910,546.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $6,783,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,742,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,910,546.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 354,813 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $738,011.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,533,584 shares in the company, valued at $59,349,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,545,283 shares of company stock worth $22,555,512. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.53.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BN
About Brookfield
Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Airline ETFs: What they are and how to invest
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Boeing stock gaps down 8.50% on new round of 737 Max woes
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Voyager Therapeutics stock pops 30% on deal with Novartis
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.