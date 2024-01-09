Brown Advisory Inc. Has $6.51 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 38.5% in the third quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 47.4% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,987 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.0% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,670 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,288 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 867,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $217,016,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLA. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $240.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.48. The company has a market cap of $764.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.92 and a 12-month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

