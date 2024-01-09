Brown Advisory Inc. Has $7.35 Million Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,635 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 196,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,255,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 47.5% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.4% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentum LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX opened at $206.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.26. The company has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.69. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $219.31.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.61%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.