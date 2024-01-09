Brown Advisory Inc. Has $7.81 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Paychex by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth approximately $8,123,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,940,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,040,000 after buying an additional 142,656 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX opened at $119.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Paychex

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.