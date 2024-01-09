Brown Advisory Inc. Has $8.24 Million Stock Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,971 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.44% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $8,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 19,003 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 167.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 16,591 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 20.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

SBCF stock opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $34.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

SBCF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stephens started coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

