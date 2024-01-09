Brown Advisory Inc. Has $8.67 Million Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Pool worth $8,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Pool by 2.5% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 1.9% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Pool by 3.1% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Stock Up 1.0 %

POOL stock opened at $381.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $307.77 and a 1-year high of $423.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Loop Capital downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Pool

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.