Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 22.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Snap-on by 6.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Snap-on by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Snap-on by 12.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.17.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SNA opened at $282.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $226.68 and a 12 month high of $297.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $278.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,769 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.68, for a total value of $1,899,922.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,294,600.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.68, for a total transaction of $1,899,922.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,294,600.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total value of $10,646,706.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,092,557.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,998 shares of company stock valued at $21,666,210 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

