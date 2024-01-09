Brown Advisory Inc. Invests $5.38 Million in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 212,083 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,383,000. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.60% of Peoples Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEBO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,570,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 24.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 9,403 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter worth $288,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 60.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 45.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.04. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $34.85.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $116.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.95 million. Analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peoples Bancorp

In other Peoples Bancorp news, EVP Mark Augenstein sold 995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $29,710.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,129.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Peoples Bancorp news, EVP Mark Augenstein sold 995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $29,710.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,129.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $30,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,871 shares in the company, valued at $969,515.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Peoples Bancorp Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

