Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $3,647,441.16. Following the sale, the president now owns 56,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,221.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $3,647,441.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,221.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $775,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,084.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,909 shares of company stock valued at $8,003,375 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

BR stock opened at $200.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.97 and a 52 week high of $207.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.00 and its 200 day moving average is $180.88.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 42.48%. Research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

