Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,570,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Fastenal by 98,060.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,831,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 18.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,407,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,023 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In related news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $25,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,826.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 488 shares in the company, valued at $30,826.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,162 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST opened at $62.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.92 and its 200 day moving average is $58.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.08. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $65.66.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.35%.

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.