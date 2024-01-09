Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $174.98 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.56 and a 1-year high of $175.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.74. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

