Brown Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 419,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,000. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.17% of Clearwater Analytics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWAN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 1,153.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,610,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242,921 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,524,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,330,000 after buying an additional 1,816,916 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the second quarter valued at $23,627,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 25.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,593,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,127 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,865,000 after acquiring an additional 908,588 shares during the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of CWAN opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.35. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $21.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -177.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,450 shares in the company, valued at $676,942.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $982,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,942.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 11,245,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $194,659,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,766,455 shares of company stock valued at $273,439,336. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

