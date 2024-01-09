Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,701 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 11,693 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $117.77 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $137.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.94. The firm has a market cap of $68.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.52%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.62.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

