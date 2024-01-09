Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Sysco by 93,506.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,078,000 after acquiring an additional 132,850,890 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,931,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,541,000 after purchasing an additional 549,086 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sysco by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,451,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,286,000 after purchasing an additional 357,246 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sysco by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,735,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,261,000 after purchasing an additional 100,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 0.4% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,660,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,574,000 after purchasing an additional 57,317 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $75.61 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.74 and its 200 day moving average is $70.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

