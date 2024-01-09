Cable & Wireless Communications (OTCMKTS:CWIXF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.10

Shares of Cable & Wireless Communications Plc (OTCMKTS:CWIXF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and traded as low as $1.10. Cable & Wireless Communications shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 2,600 shares trading hands.
Cable & Wireless Communications Stock Up 6.8 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cable & Wireless Communications
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Airline ETFs: What they are and how to invest
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Boeing stock gaps down 8.50% on new round of 737 Max woes
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Voyager Therapeutics stock pops 30% on deal with Novartis
Receive News & Ratings for Cable & Wireless Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable & Wireless Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.