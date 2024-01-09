Calamos Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% in the second quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.9% in the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, HSBC cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.81.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $161.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.30. The stock has a market cap of $290.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $166.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

