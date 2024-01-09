Cambridge Trust Co. Purchases 203 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 853 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 159,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after acquiring an additional 26,623 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 22,849 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,272,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 593,264 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $118,605,000 after acquiring an additional 19,554 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $212.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.53. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $155.31 and a 52-week high of $238.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.88.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

