Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 33.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,220,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $181,281,000 after buying an additional 201,524 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 35.9% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 99.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 336,581 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,945,000 after buying an additional 167,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.80.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $65.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.07 and its 200-day moving average is $62.75. The company has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $48.81 and a 12 month high of $68.74.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 17.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.7203 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.84%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

See Also

