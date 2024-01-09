Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$95.12.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNQ. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$98.00 to C$96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CNQ

Insider Activity at Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.79, for a total transaction of C$8,340,050.00. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.79, for a total value of C$8,340,050.00. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.72, for a total value of C$4,335,890.00. Insiders have sold a total of 267,752 shares of company stock valued at $23,611,297 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$87.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$67.13 and a twelve month high of C$93.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$88.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$84.67. The stock has a market cap of C$95.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.20 by C$0.39. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company had revenue of C$9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.79 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.5160173 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.82%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Free Report

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.