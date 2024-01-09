Cape ANN Savings Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cape ANN Savings Bank trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.6% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 247.8% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

CVX opened at $149.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $282.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.72 and a 1 year high of $187.81.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.