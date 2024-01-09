Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.60

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.60 and traded as low as C$6.15. Cardinal Energy shares last traded at C$6.30, with a volume of 650,170 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CJ shares. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Cardinal Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$995.97 million, a PE ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.02). Cardinal Energy had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 40.42%. The company had revenue of C$169.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$165.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 0.6849462 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.43%. Cardinal Energy’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cardinal Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 20,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$127,900.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 44,000 shares of company stock worth $286,660. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

