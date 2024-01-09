Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Holdings Raised by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,979 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Cardinal Health worth $28,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH stock opened at $105.16 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.53 and a 1 year high of $108.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 172.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 327.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.