Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Buys 894 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,863,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,330,739,000 after buying an additional 464,754 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,772,000 after buying an additional 1,037,012 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,635,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $864,652,000 after buying an additional 257,665 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,825,000 after buying an additional 1,435,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,928,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $711,525,000 after buying an additional 89,132 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $99.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.33, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.47. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $106.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.91.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

