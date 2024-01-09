Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,416 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 86.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management lifted its stake in Boeing by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Fundamentum LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 72.1% during the third quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 22,502 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 8.0 %

Boeing stock opened at $229.01 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.64.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. William Blair began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.63.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

