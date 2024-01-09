Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Increases Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.95.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA opened at $281.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.96 and a 1-year high of $304.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.04.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. The business had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

