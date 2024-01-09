Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Purchases 246 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in Zoetis by 2.3% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 0.4% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.8% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTS stock opened at $196.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $90.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.72. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.00 and a 12-month high of $201.92.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,130.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,122,321 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.11.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

