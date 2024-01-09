Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Raises Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in AON during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Performance

NYSE:AON opened at $295.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $315.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $280.89 and a 1-year high of $347.37.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AON. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $361.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AON

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.