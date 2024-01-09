Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Raises Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,281,000. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 49,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,734,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $479.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $469.40 and a 200 day moving average of $458.31. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $508.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.