Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Raises Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after buying an additional 63,358,143 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $292,176,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 200.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at $84,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

WMB opened at $35.65 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $37.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.27%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

