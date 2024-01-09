Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 47.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.83.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $69.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.34. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $73.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $51.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. MetLife’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

