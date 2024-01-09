Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Centene were worth $7,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Centene by 79,760.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 460,150,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,037,178,000 after acquiring an additional 459,574,702 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 84,741.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after acquiring an additional 225,114,221 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $713,235,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Centene by 1,558.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,202,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Centene by 510.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,473,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,878 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CNC opened at $76.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $79.98.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNC. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

