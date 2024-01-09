Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 219 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $37,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Robbins Farley lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% in the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $67,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46,300.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of JPM stock opened at $172.00 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $173.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.26. The company has a market capitalization of $497.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Airline ETFs: What they are and how to invest
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Boeing stock gaps down 8.50% on new round of 737 Max woes
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Voyager Therapeutics stock pops 30% on deal with Novartis
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.