Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $233.31.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRL. Guggenheim cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $212.00 to $209.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster bought 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,080,586.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO James C. Foster purchased 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 97.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 105.7% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 49.1% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $226.93 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $161.65 and a 12-month high of $262.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.71.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

