Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Boosted by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 17,874 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 2.5% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Chevron were worth $11,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Chevron by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 36,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in Chevron by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 27,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 10,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 30.5% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.0% in the third quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $149.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.98. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.72 and a twelve month high of $187.81. The company has a market capitalization of $282.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.94.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

