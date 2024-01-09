Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 982,451.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,218,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,772,429,000 after purchasing an additional 50,213,109 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,482,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,467 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,673,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,303,000 after purchasing an additional 325,351 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,031,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476,112 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,296 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $146.89 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.73.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

